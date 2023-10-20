HamberMenu
Sustainable homes take centre stage after Uttarakhand landslides

‘Buransh’, a project helmed by an architect-interior designer duo, uses local materials and craftsmanship to preserve the natural contours of the land

October 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A mere five-six hours of drive will take the denizens of Delhi to verdant greens interspersed with apple and peach orchards. 

A mere five-six hours of drive will take the denizens of Delhi to verdant greens interspersed with apple and peach orchards.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent earthquakes, floods and landslides have brought into sharp relief the fraught ecology of the Himalayan region and the instrumental role of humans in tearing asunder the delicate balance in the mountains.

While development is an imperative, efforts are now under way to do it sustainably and in consonance with the terrain. ‘Buransh’, a signature chain of modern-age holiday homes in a hamlet called Dandachali, 12 km from Chamba in the Uttarakhand hills, is such a rooted-in-the-soil project.

Conceptualised by the architect-interior designer couple Chanakya Bora and Urmimala B. Bora, the site – named after the local name for rhododendron, Uttarkhand’s State Tree – has been designed with a focus on community living, respecting the need for individual private spaces and preserving the natural contours of the land.

Earthquake-resistant

To support sustainable practices, the project has incorporated a rainwater catchment tank at the lowest point of the site. The building blocks are also environment-friendly, combining pre-fabricated structures with traditional brick-and-mortar methods. This blend utilises a steel frame and other readily available materials, enhancing the earthquake resistance of the houses in what is a high seismic zone. “The grey shingle roof covering not only provides weather resistance but also blends harmoniously with the natural landscape,” says Mr. Bora of these homes.

The project has been designed with a focus on community living, respecting the need for individual private spaces and preserving the natural contours of the land.

The project has been designed with a focus on community living, respecting the need for individual private spaces and preserving the natural contours of the land. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The interior design also prioritises sustainability with near-zero utilisation of unprocessed wood. “What makes this project special is that it was largely executed by local workers using locally available materials, contributing to the community and promoting sustainability,” says Ms. Bora of her labour of love.

There’s also breathtaking views of the snow-clad Himalayas and the occasional snowfall in winter thrown in for good measure. The holiday homes will hold special appeal for denizens of Delhi, for whom a drive of a mere five-six hours would take them away from the pollution and dust of the national capital to verdant greens interspersed with apple and peach orchards, round-the-year Himalayan climate, and a pollution-free environment.

