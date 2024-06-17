Suspended from AAP for anti-party activities, former MLA Tyagi joins BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Nitin Tyagi on Sunday joined the BJP, alleging that Delhi’s ruling party is heading towards its political decline as the focus of its leaders has now shifted to “personal gain” from people’s welfare.

The former Laxmi Nagar MLA was inducted into the BJP in the presence of the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

Mr. Tyagi was suspended from AAP following allegations of “anti-party” activities in the just-concluded Lok Sabha poll. He had spoken on social media platforms against the ruling outfit’s several policy decisions.

Mr. Tyagi said even speaking truth is now being considered an “anti-party activity” in AAP. “People are deserting them due to their politics of corruption and plunder,” he said.

The leader said the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which came into being in 2012 following social activist Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption, had promised to work for people’s welfare.

“But Arvind Kejriwal’s current movement is for personal gain,” he added.

