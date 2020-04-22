Suspended AAP leader booked under UAPA

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over communal violence in north-east Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Mr. Hussain was arrested by the Special Cell for his alleged involvement in northeast Delhi riots, he said.

Mr. Hussain was arrested earlier in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in February.