Suspended AAP councillor to attend SDMC meeting

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, who was suspended from the House of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for 15 days for disrupting its proceedings, to participate in a meeting on Wednesday after he gave an undertaking that he would not create a “ruckus”.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao directed AAP councillor B. S. Joon to file an undertaking that he will not disturb proceedings of the corporation. The court also issued a notice to the civic body and asked it to file an affidavit indicating whether it had taken action against Mr. Joon in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

The HC’s order came on the councillor’s plea challenging a December 21, 2017, decision by which he was suspended for 15 days for disorderly behaviour and disrupting the functioning of the SDMC.

South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat had suspended seven AAP councillors and five nominated members of the party for disrupting the functioning of the House. Advocate Devashish Bharuka, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the order is ex-facie/illegal as the same is in violation of the DMC Act.

Senior counsel Dinesh Agnani and advocate Ajay Digpaul, appearing for the SDMC, opposed the plea saying the order was justified as the AAP councillor had created a ruckus and did not allow the proceedings to go on.

The SDMC lawyers said that the relevant provisions of the Act have been followed in this case. They also said that Mr. Joon had in the past also created similar situations, but was let off with a warning.

The councillor requested for an interim relief as the meeting is due on Wednesday and the 15 days are expiring on January 4.