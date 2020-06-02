Suspended AAP councillor hatched conspiracy to incite riots: police

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two chargesheets in connection with communal riots that broke out in February this year. In the first chargesheet, the police have accused suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain of being the mastermind behind the riots; in the other, several Pinjra Tod members have been accused of causing and taking part in the riots.

In the 1,030-page chargesheet filed against Mr. Hussain — FIR lodged under sections of rioting, obstruction of duty, dacoity, causing damage, mischief by fire, house trespass, promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy; and under Arms Act — the police concluded that the ex-AAP leader hatched the conspiracy “of vast-scale riots” with former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and ‘United Against Hate’ activist Khalid Saifi; and also arranged money for it.

Financial help

The police said Mr. Hussain made PCR calls during the incident to save himself and had gotten his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station a day before the incident.

In the document, the police have stated that Mr. Hussain admitted to his involvement in the riots and also that he was present on his terrace at the time of the incident.

The police submitted that on January 8, Mr. Hussain met Mr. Khalid and Mr. Saifi at Shaheen Bagh during the anti-CAA protest where “Mr. Khalid told him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of the visit of the US President” and also that he and other PFI members will help him financially.

The police added that Mr. Saifi also gave Mr. Hussain money to prepare. They further claimed that Mr. Hussain transferred ₹1.1 crore from his company accounts to his fake firm accounts; and then further got that amount in cash, which was then distributed among anti-CAA protesters and his supporters.

The police submitted that Mr. Hussain made six suspicious transactions but they are yet to establish the chain.

Reacting to the claims, Mr. Hussain’s lawyer Javed Ali told The Hindu: “Mr. Hussain is a councillor, meeting anyone is not a ground for allegation”.

The chargesheet stated that Mr. Hussain deliberately hid activities prior to and during the riots as recordings could not be retrieved from DVRs in his house from February 23-28. The police said that several CCTVs were found installed in his house-cum-office and four DVRs were also recovered but nothing was found.

The police added that Mr. Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station on February 22, a day before the riots broke out. They said that Mr. Hussain had bought 100 live cartridges on his license out of which they recovered 64 live rounds and 22 used rounds.

“He was unable to give any satisfactory answer regarding the remaining 14 live cartridges and use of 22 cartridges”.

Responding to this, Mr Ali said: “Keeping a licensed pistol is not a crime”.

The police further submitted that empty crates with glass bottles filled with liquid and cloth on their neck, which were used as “Molotov cocktails’, were recovered along with bricks, stones and three catapults. The police also mentioned that Mr. Hussain’s house remained untouched by the rioters. Mr Ali refuted the claim and said that the front door of Mr. Hussain’s house was broken and so were the glass windows.

The police also submitted that six PCR calls were made by Mr. Hussain on February 24 and six on February 25 out of which only four were connected to the Police Control Room. However, the police claimed, officials could not reach at the time of the call but reached late night on February 24 when they found that he was present at his house and “no damage had been caused by rioters to Mr. Hussain’s house”.

“It seemed that the accused persons were known to him and Mr. Hussain was present with the rioters at his house and he had deliberately made PCR calls to save his skin,” the document read.

‘No evidence’

Mr Ali said that the police have not been able to provide “single proof or evidence to show either direct or indirect involvement of Mr. Hussain”.

In this case, Mr. Hussain’s step-brother Shah Alam, Mohammed Shadab, Mohammed Abid, Rashid Saifi and brothers Liyakat Ali and Riyasat Ali were also arrested.

In the second chargesheet registered in connection with riots on February 25 in Jafrabad, the police submitted that the 12 accused persons, including Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, were actively involved in conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad metro station. “They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the ‘India Against Hate’ group and Mr. Khalid,” the document read.

In the chargesheet, the police said that a message was found in one of the accused’s phone telling them what women in the house should do during the riots. ‘Keep a bottle of acid at home’ was allegedly one of the 10 suggestions.