Suspend officials responsible for shoddy work at judicial officers’ residential complex: Atishi

January 04, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday said all officers responsible for the substandard construction work at the judicial officers’ residential complex in Dwarka should be immediately suspended and the contractor be blacklisted, according to an official statement.

Law Minister Atishi gave the directions at a review meeting with senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Law.

During the meeting, officials shared with the Minister that the construction work for 70 flats, initiated in 2014 for judicial officers in Dwarka Sector 19, has been progressing at an extremely slow pace and even before the completion of the construction, structural flaws have started to appear in the buildings, as per the statement.

“Flaws in the building’s structure are a result of the officers’ negligence and irresponsible conduct. In the Kejriwal government, such behaviour is not tolerated at all. The Kejriwal government has a policy of zero tolerance against such negligence,” Ms. Atishi said.

