‘Suspend allinvolved inthe cover-up’

DCW chief demands HC-monitored probe of Hathras incident

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India and judges of the Supreme Court demanding a High Court-monitored investigation of the Hathras gangrape incident, punitive action against erring officials and rigorous mechanisms to prevent such incidents.

Stating that “every possible fundamental and human rights of the victim was violated” by the Uttar Pradesh government and police force, Ms. Maliwal in her letter, urged the SC to take cognisance of the incident.

“Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials, including the officials who tried to cover-up the incident. Setting in place definite mechanisms to ensure that no other daughter has to suffer the same fate,” the letter demanded.

Ms. Maliwal said, “The Hathras gangrape and murder has once again exposed complete apathy and disregard our system shows towards its daughters and mothers. The victim was gangraped on September 14 and left to die in the fields with grievous injuries.”

“Had immediate action been taken on the plea of the family and had the victim been shifted to Delhi earlier, we may not have lost another daughter,” said Ms. Maliwal.