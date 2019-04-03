Suspecting them to be fake, trio assaults cops

Believing that a police officer and a home guard were imposters, three persons allegedly assaulted them in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Monday night. The accused have been arrested, the police said.

A police officer privy to the case said that the accused have been identified as Rajkumar (38), his father Ram Nihore (70), and their neighbour Murari Lal (48). They allegedly assaulted Constable Arun and Home Guard Naresh who had gone to serve a notice to Rajkumar to join investigation as a witness in a 2007 case registered at Kashmere Gate police station.

Sources said that around 10 p.m., the officers knocked at Rajkumar’s door and informed him that they have come to serve him notice to come to Kashmere Gate police station on Tuesday morning.

“He questioned the officers and asked for their identity cards. The officers showed their identity cards but he said that the IDs are fake and so are the officers,” the police said.

Abused officers

The accused then allegedly started shouting and abusing the two officers when they tried to make him understand that they had indeed come from Kashmere Gate police station. “As Rajkumar started shouting, locals gathered. The officer then called his senior at the police station who further informed the Station House Officer of Nand Nagri police station,” the police said.

The accused also chained the motorcycle of officer Arun when he tried to leave and the three accused allegedly manhandled the two officers by holding their collar. They also bought a wooden stick and attempted to use it, the officer alleged in his complaint.

Meanwhile, staff of Nand Nagri police station reached the spot and saved the officers from the mob.

Based on a complaint by Constable Arun, a case under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station and the three accused have been arrested.