Suspect in IB staffer murder case arrested

NEW DELHI

13 March 2020 01:46 IST

He was part of the mob that murdered Ankit Sharma, said police

A man suspected to be involved in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma during the violence on February 24 was arrested on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that after scanning the video footage, technical surveillance was mounted on him and he was nabbed.

They are likely to arrest many more who were involved in the murder. The detained person was part of the mob that murdered Ankit.

“We have obtained several videos, photos and the location where Ankit was murdered during riots in Chand Bagh. We are connecting the dots to find out how he was kidnapped and murdered,” added the officer.

2 brothers held

An investigation team also arrested two brothers — Varun and Arun — for killing Akbari Begum in riot-affected Garhi Mendu area. The brothers were leading a mob that torched a Muslim house in the area. The family members rushed to the terrace after their house was set on fire. A police team rescued them safely from the terrace of the adjoining house but Akbari couldn’t go to the terrace because of old age and died of asphyxiation.

“We arrested Arun and Varun after they were identified through video clippings. Their presence and role were also established by eyewitnesses,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with their counterparts in U.P. with details of suspects who were allegedly involved in the violence.