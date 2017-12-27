Suspect in 9-yr-old’s murder to undergo polygraph test

Five months after the murder of a 9-year-old boy — whose body was found naked and with torture marks — in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, the police have narrowed down the investigation in the case to one suspect.

The police said that the suspect is a 22-year-old man, a resident of Pul Prahladpur, who was “friendly” with the boy. “The victim, Izik James, and the suspect knew each other and used to spend time together,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

Mr Biswal said that the 22-year-old would be put through a polygraph test as soon as the police got the relevant orders from a Delhi court on December 22. “The application in the court was given on December 21 and we received the orders the next day. Now, a request will be made to Forensics Science Laboratory to give us a specific date and time to conduct the test,” he said.

Post mortem report

The police said that hundreds of people were rounded up for questioning in the case, eventually leading the teams to the suspect.

Izik James, a resident of Pul Prahladpur, was found naked with puncture wounds on his face and body, in a DDA park near his residence on July 11 evening. Initial investigation suggested that he may have been sexually assaulted before the murder but the post mortem report quelled the possibility and said that the cause of death was blunt force to the head.

After the incident, the victim’s parents — Ravi and Santosh — had suggested involvement of a “friend” with whom Izik used to roam around regularly as he was a school dropout. The parents said that Izik, along with his “friend”, used to travel long distances and was even found at two different railway stations on separate occasions.

During investigation, Mr. Ravi claimed that his wife Santosh was also picked up for questioning because of her alleged extra marital affair which their children, including two daughters, were aware of.