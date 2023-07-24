Suspect dies in police custody; family alleges foul play, ‘police not giving us proper answers’

July 24, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A 36-year-old man, Sheikh Sahadat, arrested on July 21 under various sections of the Arms Act, died in police custody on Sunday in north-west Delhi’s Subhash Place police station, a senior officer said.

According to the police, Sahadat’s health deteriorated around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, after which he was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

However, the deceased’s family members accused the police of beating him up in the lockup and alleged that they were not allowed to meet him. They also sought an impartial probe into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Jitendra Meena said a procedural inquiry by a magistrate had been initiated in the matter. When asked about action against the officers involved, the DCP said, “Action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry. Since it’s not an internal police inquiry, there is no chance of them influencing it in any way.”

Mr. Meena said Sahadat and four others were apprehended near Netaji Subhash Place in a case under various sections of the Arms Act on July 21 and arrested a day later. While a court sent the other accused to judicial custody, Sahadat, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s H Block, was remanded in police custody for interrogation. The DCP added that the accused was medically examined before being locked up for the night, as per norms.

“Around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, the on-duty sentry noticed Sahadat drawing heavy breaths, following which the accused was rushed for medical examination to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,” the DCP said.

‘My uncle was beaten’

Sitara, the deceased’s wife, said her husband looked fine when she met him in the court on Saturday. “Out of nowhere, we received a call from the police saying Sahadat had been taken to a hospital. When we reached the hospital, they said he had passed away,” she said, alleging that the police officers were not giving “clear answers” to the family.

Sahana, the deceased’s niece, alleged that Shahadat was beaten by the police even as nothing was recovered from him. She sought an impartial probe into the matter.