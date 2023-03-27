Sushma Swaraj’s daughter co-convener of Delhi BJP legal cell

March 27, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed advocate Bansuri Swaraj as the co-convener of the legal cell of its Delhi unit.

The announcement was made on Sunday by State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The daughter of late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Ms. Bansuri has 16 years of legal experience and practices in the Supreme Court. This is her first formal post in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcing her appointment was issued on Friday and came a day after Mr. Sachdeva was elevated as the full-time chief of the party’s Delhi unit.

In a tweet, Ms. Bansuri said, “I am grateful to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell.”

“Ms. Swaraj is a formidable arguing counsel, having represented several high-profileclients in contentious litigation across various judicial fora. Her professional portfolio has an eclectic mix of dealing with disputes involving contracts, real estate, tax, international commercial arbitrations, as well as several criminal trials. Ms. Swaraj has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Haryana, in conjunction with running of her private practice,” the BJP said in a statement.