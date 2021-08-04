Sushil wanted to re-establish supremacy, says chargesheet

New Delhi

04 August 2021 00:29 IST

Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes by accused

The brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium that allegedly led to the death of a former junior national wrestling champion was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers, the Delhi police has said in its chargesheet filed in the murder case.

Sagar and his four friends were allegedly assaulted by Sushil and others at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Sagar succumbed to injuries later.

Police investigation showed that Sagar and his friends were abducted from two different locations in Delhi and brought to the stadium, following which its gate was locked from inside, and the security guards were asked to leave.

“At the stadium, all the victims were confined and beaten mercilessly by all the accused. All the victims were beaten for around 30-40 minutes with ‘lathi’, ‘dandas’, hockey, baseball bat, etc,” the police said in the final report, which runs into over 1,000-pages.

“The incident is the result of a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused Sushil Kumar along with his associates to take revenge on Sonu and Sagar,” the police said.

The Crime Branch, which is tasked with investigating the case, said Sushil wanted to teach a lesson to Sagar and Sonu and re-establish his supremacy in the stadium through muscle power. It also listed reasons why Sushil and his associates took revenge.

‘Murmurs in stadium’

The police investigation established that it was due to the initial reluctance shown by Sagar and Sonu to vacate Sushil’s flat and “murmurs” in the stadium that the Olympic wrestler was scared of the duo and couldn’t withstand them.

Another reason, according to the police, was that Sushil had a strong suspicion that wrestlers training under him were passing information about his movements to Sagar and Sonu and the latter could harm him as he had an extensive criminal background.

Notorious criminal Kala Jathedi, who was recently arrested, told the police that Sushil’s ego was hurt after the duo refused to vacate his flat because of which he felt a loss of respect.

The charge sheet names 13 accused, including Sushil and mentions the names of 155 prosecution witnesses.