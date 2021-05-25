Sushil taken to stadium to recreate crime scene

Wrestler was also taken to the property behind the dispute

The police on Tuesday took Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler, said officials.

Kumar and his accomplice, Ajay, were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi’s Mundka in connection with the case.

“A team of Crime Branch officials went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident,” a senior officer said. He was also taken to a flat in Model Town and Shalimar Bagh, an official said. A crime team collected fingerprints from cars recovered from the stadium.

The police said one of the cars used during the crime was stolen from Rohini while the other three were found registered in the name of Gurugram-based company, which was not found at the mentioned address.

Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday during which he was asked to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the crime. “He was also questioned about his accomplices and friends who helped him to hide,” the officer had said.

A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town.