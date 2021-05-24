Sushil Kumar spends first night in lock-up on the floor

Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and an accomplice were arrested near Mundka metro station on May 23.

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been sent to six-days police custody in connection with a murder case, spent his first night in the lock-up on the floor with only a blanket for his comfort.

“As per procedure, before putting him in the lock-up he was thoroughly frisked. He was asked to remove any ornaments, as well as his belt and shoes. No outside food was allowed to him. He ate food from the police mess. He was quiet and not interactive. After the paperwork, he was handed over to the Crime Branch at 3 a.m. for further investigation,” said a police officer.

A senior officer said that during interrogation, they asked Mr. Kumar about his rivalry with the victim, 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, and what led him to beat Sagar and others. He was also questioned about ownership and background of the property that was the cause of the brawl.

“He answered several questions but remained quiet when asked about people who helped him after the incident when he was evading arrest, as well as the whereabouts of his phone and the CCTV video recordings, which he allegedly took from Chhatrasal Stadium after the brawl,” said the officer.

The scooty that was recovered from him during the arrest belongs to a sportswoman.

He stayed at her house on Saturday. On Sunday morning, he took her scooty to meet a contact to borrow some money, said the officer.

The police said that Mr. Kumar and his accomplice Ajay will be taken to the stadium to recreate the scene of the crime for investigation purpose. “We will counter him with electronic evidence that establishes his role in the crime. The video of the brawl that was purportedly shot to create terror among wrestlers will also be shown to him to identify the other accused involved in the crime.

“We have also discovered the role of Haryana-based gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi in the crime. We have to establish the role of each person during investigation,” said the officer.

On May 23, Delhi Police, while seeking his custody, had stated in court that Mr. Kumar and his accomplices thrashed the victims “like animals” as he wanted to “establish his terror” in the area. After the brawl, he took away the recordings of CCTVs in the stadium.

He was Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the stadium and he had access to the CCTV room.

Railway may suspend him

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has written to the Railway Board regarding the FIR lodged against Mr. Kumar.

Once we receive the letter, then we will take action and he will be suspended, said Northern Railway spokesperson.

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Mr. Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an OSD at Chhatrasal Stadium.

His deputation was extended in 2020 and Mr. Kumar had applied for an extension for 2021 as well which had been rejected by the Delhi government and he was sent back to his parent cadre — Northern Railway