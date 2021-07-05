Sushil Kumar seeks TV set from jail authorities

NEW DELHI

05 July 2021 00:31 IST

He wants updates on wrestling matches

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, requested the prison authorities for a television to get updates regarding wrestling, officials said on Sunday.

A senior jail official said that Mr. Kumar has made a request through his advocate.

He has requested for a television set so that he would get the updates about wrestling matches. He had also requested for a few gym equipment and protein supplements in his diet but it was denied. He is being given regular meal as other inmates.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Mr. Kumar till July 9. He has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Mr. Kumar and his accomplices allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The two-time Olympic medallist wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from Outer Delhi’s Mundka.

The police said 12 accused people, including Mr. Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

The police have claimed that Mr. Kumar is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his accomplices could be seen beating Dhankar.