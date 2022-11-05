Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail to care for ailing wife

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 01:37 IST

The wrestler was arrested last year for the murder of a former junior national champion

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar | Photo Credit: AFP

A Rohini court on Friday granted interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to care for his wife who will reportedly undergo a surgery next week. Kumar, along with 16 others, is an accused in the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and was arrested last year. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand ordered the release of Kumar on interim bail till November 12 on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount. “Keeping [in] view the threat perception of the witness and also considering safety and security of the accused applicant, at least two security persons shall be present with him round the clock to keep vigil over him,” the court said, adding that an amount of ₹10,000 per day has to be borne by Kumar for the safety arrangements.



