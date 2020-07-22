Survey on antibodies against COVID-19 to be conducted every month: Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will conduct a serological survey every month to know the percentage of people in the city who have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. The next such survey would be conducted between August 1 and August 5.
Mr. Jain, while addressing a press conference, also commented on the results of a similar serological survey, which was released on Tuesday by the central government. “Yesterday, the result of the sero survey came out, and according to it, about 24% people, that is a quarter of Delhi's total population has antibodies. That means a quarter of Delhi's population was infected and they have recovered. Most of these people didn't know that they were infected.”
“Now the government has decided that a sero survey will be done every month. From 1st to 5th (August), sample will be taken again for the survey,” he added.
Mr. Jain said that more samples than the previous such survey will be collected for the next one.
He reiterated that it is up to the central government to declare if there is community transmission of the virus in the city.
“There is spread (of the virus) in the community, I have been saying this for the past two months and 25% people were infected and recovered. Community spread is a dictionary word and NCDC or central government will have to take a decision whether it is community spread or not,” Mr. Jain said.
