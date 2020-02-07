Surjewala says AAP, BJP acting at behest of RSS

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, on the last day of campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday, said AAP and BJP had engaged in a game of deceit and deception that has taken the focus away from the “monumental fraud” by both the State and Central governments.

The two parties were acting at the behest of RSS with the singular aim of diverting people’s attention away from real issues, he said. “Now that the campaigning has come to a close, the propaganda, lies and abusive language used by both the parties will also hopefully end. The people of Delhi will now have an opportunity to think about the real issues,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Common factor

He added that AAP and PM Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) came to power on the issue of Lokpal. However, Mr. Modi appointed Lokpal after five years, which still does not have office or staff and Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister) is yet to appoint a Lokpal, Mr. Surjewala said.

He added that AAP’s “education story is nothing but a drama created by Kejriwal with the help of ads”. He alleged that despite doubling the Budget in education, the pass percentage has come down and nearly 1.32 lakh students have dropped out of schools. He added that under the AAP government, Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities in the world.

“The last five years have been wasted in squabbling, grandstanding and playing out fixed matches between AAP and BJP. It is time that Delhiites bid these parties goodbye and bring back Congress wali Dilli,” Mr. Surjewala said.