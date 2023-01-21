Surgical sterilisation not possible to tackle monkey menace: Delhi govt to HC

January 21, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Delhi government informed the High Court on Friday that surgical sterilisation is not working on monkeys and even professional monkey catchers are not coming forward to help control the menace.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel told the court that the state has received funds from the Centre and a tender was floated for hiring monkey catchers but nobody came forward.

The counsel said surgical sterilisation of monkeys was not possible and such endeavours have not been successful in many parts of the country. The counsel said oral contraceptive pills were administered to monkeys in captivity but these tablets have their own side effects.

The Delhi government’s submissions came while the court was hearing a plea by Mr. Shashwat Bhardwaj seeking records from the state on the funds sanctioned by the Centre and spent to curb the monkey menace.

The High Court asked the petitioner Mr. Bhardwaj to place on record a copy of an earlier order of the high court in which certain directions were issued while dealing with the problem caused by monkeys in the Capital. It listed the case for further hearing on March 22.

The petitioner has also sought setting up of a committee of senior bureaucrats, wildlife experts and members of the Delhi Bar Association who have extensively worked for animal rights to ensure effective implementation of the High Court directions, particularly with regard to New Delhi.

In 2007, the High Court had issued a slew of directions to all civic agencies for freeing the Capital of the simian scourge within three months.

The plea said the New Delhi region has seen an alarming infestation of the simian population and consequential increase in monkey bite cases. It said monkeys can be seen roaming around freely and snatching food from visitors near the high court canteen, posing a threat to their life and safety.