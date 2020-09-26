Surge in cases seems to have plateaued: Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the surge in COVID-19 cases recorded in September “seems to have plateaued” and should show a “rapid fall”.

He further said that the fourth sero-prevalence survey, slated to be conducted from October 1, is likely to be delayed as the report of the September survey is to be put before the Delhi High Court by this month-end.

The Hindu had reported on Saturday that the government is planning to defer the fourth serological survey and that the government had not yet decided on the sample size for it.

COVID-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with 4,473 infections reported on September 16, the highest single-day spike till date.

The daily cases in Delhi had breached the 4000-mark for the first time on September 9.

Meanwhile, the condition of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, has improved, and he was shifted from the ICU to a normal ward on Saturday, officials said.

“His vitals have improved following plasma therapy,” said an official.

(With inputs from PTI)