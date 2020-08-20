Surge continues in city with 1,215 new cases and 22 more deaths

Active cases have been increasing in the past four days

As many as 1,215 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,57,354, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. At the same time, 22 more deaths have been reported, which takes the death toll to 4,257.

Of the total cases, 1,41,826 people have recovered and there are 11,271 active cases. The number of active cases has been increasing for the past four consecutive days and it has swelled from 10,823 to 11,271.

The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 — below the 10,000 mark in months — on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark. But the number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 35 days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000, the highest so far, and since then it has been dropping.

Though Delhi has a capacity to do around 11,000 RT PCR tests in a day, only 6,010 such tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total 17,004 tests done in the past 24 hours, 64.6% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity compared to RT PCR tests.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has also dropped from 12.2% to 7.1% compared to July 1. The number of containment zones is 587.

“Currently, the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 101.5 days, as compared to the rest of the country which stands at 28.8 days. Moreover, the mortality rate in Delhi has also considerably decreased due to the multiple efforts being made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bring the death figures to zero. In August, the mortality rate in Delhi is 1.4%, while the country has a mortality rate of 1.9%,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Also, the recovery rate of Delhi is 90.2% as compared to 72.5% for the rest of India, the government said.