Surge continues, Capital reports 11,491 new cases

New Delhi

13 April 2021 00:57 IST

For second day, Delhi records peak number of infections

Delhi on Monday witnessed the biggest daily spike in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11,491 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases stood at 7,36,688.

Sunday had also reported the highest number of daily cases ever at 10,774.

A total of 72 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 11,355, read the bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Test positivity at 12.44%

A total of 92,397 tests were also conducted in a day, the bulletin added.

Of the total cases, 6,87,238 people have recovered and there are 38,095 active cases at present.

The test positivity, which is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total tests conducted, jumped to 12.44% on Monday.

Out of the total 12,008 beds for COVID-19 treatment, 42.2% were vacant.

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city till 6 p.m. on Saturday, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has requested the Centre to increase COVID-19 beds in Central government-run hospitals. “Around 2% of beds in Delhi government’s COVID care centres are occupied. We have added nearly 5,000 beds in the last week, with the number of available beds being further escalated,” he said. The Minister requested people to stay at home as much as possible and to step out only when it is absolutely necessary.

Sixth serological survey

The Delhi government also started the sixth serological survey from Monday to understand how much of the population has developed antibodies against the virus, officials said. The sample collection will go on till April 25 and 28,000 samples are expected to be collected.