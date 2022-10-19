Supreme Court shifts Constitution Bench hearing on Delhi-Centre row over services to Nov. 24

On May 6, the Supreme Court had referred to the Constitution Bench the issue of control of services in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 14:58 IST

On September 27, the top court had said that a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Chandrachud would commence hearing the matter from November 9 on a day-to-day basis. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on October 19 postponed the hearing of its five-judge Constitution Bench on the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi Government over control of ‘services’ in the national capital.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli shifted the hearing on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and said that he will be unavailable on November 9 due to an official trip abroad.

The Bench then posted the matter for further hearing on November 24.

Other members of the five-judge Bench are Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha.

Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory Government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to the Constitution Bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution Bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.

