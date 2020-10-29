Supreme Court says will study ordinance to check stubble-burning

Urges lawyers’ appearing in the case to shed their “beautiful cars” and take to bicycles.

Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday said the apex court will study the new ordinance promulgated by the government to check stubble-burning by farmers and will pass orders if necessary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court about The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance of 2020.

The ordinance is meant to both prevent and monitor stubble-burning by farmers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The air pollution caused by the indiscriminate burning of the fields is choking Delhi.

“We will hear you [Mr. Mehta] and petitioners on steps to be taken under the ordinance and if necessary will issue directions,” Chief Justice Bobde observed, posting the case to Friday next week.

As an aside, Chief Justice Bobde urged the lawyers’ appearing in the case to shed their “beautiful cars” and take to bicycles as a clean mode of transport.

On Monday, the court had decided to “keep in abeyance” its pre-Dasara order appointing former apex court judge, Justice Madan B. Lokur, to a one-man committee to monitor/prevent stubble-burning.

The decision came soon after Mr. Mehta had informed the Bench about the coming of a law to “tackle the problem”.

On October 16, the court had asked Justice Lokur to protect Delhi NCR from air pollution with the help of student volunteer forces deployed from the NCC, the NSS and the Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The court had said the student forces could patrol highways and fields in the three States and ensure that no fires were started in the fields.

The court had chosen Justice Lokur as he had headed the Green Bench which was monitoring stubble-burning for two whole years before his retirement.