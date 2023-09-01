HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court judge P. K. Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

As the matter came before the Bench headed by Justice A. S. Bopanna, he told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Satyendar Jain, that it would not be able to take up the matter.

September 01, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Satyendar Jain. File

Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Supreme Court judge P. K. Mishra on September 1 recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mr. Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

As the matter came before the Bench headed by Justice A. S. Bopanna, he told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Jain, that it would not be able to take up the matter. "We are unable to take it up before this Bench," Justice Bopanna said.

The Bench directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud to get appropriate orders for reassignment to a Bench.

"Obtain orders from the Chief Justice to place it before a Bench of which one of us (Justice Mishra) is not a part," Justice Bopanna said.

At the outset, Mr. Singhvi sought a passover saying the matter needed to be heard for some time and that he would at least require an hour to argue. He urged the Bench to post the matter on any Tuesday.

The Bench directed that the interim order granting bail to Mr. Jain be extended till September 12, the next date of hearing.

On August 25, the top court had extended till September 1 the interim bail of Mr. Jain in a money-laundering case despite vehement opposition by the ED, which said medical advice tendered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader did not warrant the relief.

The top court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Mr. Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. It had extended the interim bail by five weeks on July 24.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Mr. Jain was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice / Delhi / New Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.