Supreme Court halts eviction drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
The top court lists the matter for hearing on April 21, 2022
Following an urgent plea by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, the Supreme Court on April 20, 2022 ordered status quo in the eviction drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri today.
The apex court listed the matter for hearing on April 21, 2022.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, in an urgent oral mentioning, told the CJI Bench that the demolition is "unauthorised, unconstitutional".
Saying that the drive being carried out it is an area where the riots took place, Mr. Dave told the court that no notice was served to the concerned parties.
The ‘demoliton drive’ was advanced to 9 a.m., since the authories knew that the case would be mentioned for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court in the morning.
Earlier, bulldozers reached Jehangirpuri to carry out a proposed “encroachment removal action programme” by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.