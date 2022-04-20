Supreme Court halts eviction drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

The top court lists the matter for hearing on April 21, 2022

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following an urgent plea by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, the Supreme Court on April 20, 2022 ordered status quo in the eviction drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri today.

The apex court listed the matter for hearing on April 21, 2022.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, in an urgent oral mentioning, told the CJI Bench that the demolition is "unauthorised, unconstitutional".

Saying that the drive being carried out it is an area where the riots took place, Mr. Dave told the court that no notice was served to the concerned parties.

The ‘demoliton drive’ was advanced to 9 a.m., since the authories knew that the case would be mentioned for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court in the morning.

Earlier, bulldozers reached Jehangirpuri to carry out a proposed “encroachment removal action programme” by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.