Supreme Council to have its say in St. Stephen’s interview panel

The prospectus for admissions to St. Stephen’s college went live on the college’s website on Wednesday.

Among important changes in the process this year, the college’s tutor for admissions C.B. Jha said that aptitude tests will be held for all streams as compared to last year when exams were exempted for B.Sc streams.

Students with physical disabilities, however, will continue to be exempted from the exams. Apart from this, in the sports category, football for women will also be included this year he said. Admissions to the college are dependent on the applicant’s marks which carry a weightage of 85%, an interview that counts for 10% and the aptitude test will have 5% weightage.

Laying rest to speculation over involvement of the Supreme Council in the college’s admissions process, the prospectus states that interview of Christian students will be held by a board comprising a Christian member. This member will be part of the Supreme Council or the governing body and nominated by the Supreme Council of the college.

The Council is a subset of the governing body, comprising members of the Church of North India, that runs the college. It is charged with overseeing the ‘moral and religious character’ of the college. Professors and students of St. Stephen’s as well as teachers representatives of Delhi University had raised issue with the involvement of the Supreme Council in the admission process saying that it was against the constitution of the college, according to which the Council does not have jurisdiction over administration of the college.

Will challenge move

Nandita Narian, a professor at the college and member of the governing body, who had initially raised objections said that the move would be challenged.

The Supreme Court, while granting permission to the college to undertake its own interviews had stipulated that the interviews only be carried out by academic members, said Ms. Narain. “Whether Christian or not, students must be selected on merit. It’s not about whether or not they [the Supreme Council member] will be objective, they are not qualified, they must be an educationist,” she said.

Concern dismissed

Chairman of the Supreme Council and the governing body, Reverend Warris K Mahish, dismissed the concern saying that the matter had now been laid to rest. “Being a minority, we are concerned about the Christian quota and this move is just to oversee the process,” said Mr, Mahish, adding “If they have a problem they can take us to court and we will be held in contempt if we are wrong.”

Reserved seats

Being a minority institution, 50% of the seats in St. Stephen’s are reserved for Christian students. Out of this, compared to last year when 22.5% of the total seats were reserved for students from the Church of North India, this year 25% of the total seats will be reserved for such students.

Out of this, 12.5% seats will be reserved for those from the Church of North India’s diocese of Delhi. Apart from this, 8.5% of the total seats will be reserved for Christian students from Scheduled Tribes and 16.5% of the total seats will be reserved for Christian students from other denominations. The seats for general category students have increased from last year’s 39% to 41.5% this year.

Students applying to the college online have also been instructed that they will not be allowed to register on the college’s portal unless they have completed the registration process on the Delhi University admissions portal and completed the payment there.