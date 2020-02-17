Supporters’ big dream: Ramlila to Red Fort

Several Aam Aadmi Party supporters, who gathered at Ramila Maidan for the swearing in of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, hoped that Mr. Kejriwal would one day address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

As Mr. Kejriwal was taking oath, sections of crowd started cheering him and asked the CM to become the next Prime Minister.

“The mandate in Delhi is not just for the post of Chief Minister but also the entire country. The work Kejriwal has done here will be spread everywhere,” said Sandeep Mishra who held up a placard with the phrase “Goli Gali Manzoor Nahi, Lal Quila Ab Dur Nahi” [shooting and abuse are not acceptable, red fort is not far now”].

Ramesh Chand, a street vendor from Khyala said, if Mr. Kejriwal continued to work in the way he had been, he would be capable of becoming Prime Minister.

Chants of “Hamara PM Kaisa ho” were returned with crowds saying “Kejriwal Jaisa ho” in multiple small gatherings.

In his address, Mr. Kejriwal also said that he had a dream that people across the world would be praising India and that Delhiites had brought about a change in politics in the country by ushering in “politics of work.”

The CM said that across the country, people were looking at how the Delhi government runs schools, mohalla clinics, gives uninterrupted electricity and provides for the safety of women.