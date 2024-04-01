Supporters arrive from across country for INDIA bloc rally

April 01, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The INDIA bloc’s “maha rally” at the historic Ramlila Maidan was attended by supporters from across the country. Hundreds of people came from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home district Bhiwani in Haryana.

Narendra Singh, a labourer, said it pained him when Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

Travelling from Panipat in Haryana, at least 300 Congress supporters were seen standing in a line at the entry gate of the venue, awaiting entry.

“All of us are here to support the idea of India. Presently, an atmosphere of fear and hate exists in society. Earlier, Muslims were called anti-national, now farmers are being labelled as anti-national. Everybody from a hawker to a businessman is scared of the ruling BJP at the Centre,” said Jitendra Ahlawat, a veteran Congress worker.

Hakim Rizwan Illahi and many others from Jammu and Kashmir were seen standing in another queue, holding placards with “Kashmir with Kejriwal” written on these. They arrived in the city for the rally two days ago.

“We’re here to talk about how our country’s secular fabric is being destroyed. Central agencies like the CBI and the ED are being used to muzzle the Opposition while the conviction rate in cases against them stays low. Even the press is being controlled by the ruling BJP. We’re a small group of doctors and engineers from Jammu, who are here to offer our support to the leaders standing up for the idea of India,” Mr. Illahi said.

Similarly, Usha travelled all the way from Lucknow to be part of the rally with her friends. “I am not allied with any party but I am a strong supporter of democracy and freedom, which the ruling party is damaging,” she said taking a swipe at the BJP.

Sivangnanam, a resident of Thanjavur who travelled over 2,500 km from Tamil Nadu to be part of the rally, is a staunch supporter Mahatma Gandhi. “In the hands of the BJP, the country has lost its respect. Unemployment is at all time high and people are starving but the BJP does not care. To protest this, I have come to the Capital in hope of that INDIA will take the country forward.”

