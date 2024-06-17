Support students’ demand for NEET retest, Bharadwaj appeals to public

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday urged people to back the students’ demand for reconducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying allegations of irregularities in its conduct are likely to erode the reputation of the country’s rigorous examination system that ensures hiring of Indian doctors around the world.

The entrance is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate courses at medical colleges across the country. A controversy erupted after 67 students shared the first rank in the results declared on June 4, leading to allegations of inflating of marks of some candidates.

Allegations of paper leak in Bihar and awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 students also fuelled the demand for a retest.

Commenting on it in a video message, the Delhi Minister said people need to change their “how-does-it-bother-us attitude” as the “large-scale irregularities” in the conduct of the exam have jeopardised the future of over 24 lakh students who had taken the test.

“Through such incidents, our country’s reputation will be adversely impacted. In the foreign countries, Indian doctors are in demand because they know our examination system is rigorous and trusted,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The Minister said the students who worked hard for the entrance exam have been left heartbroken. “They are asking for a small thing. Couldn’t the Centre agree to their small demand?” the Minster said.