GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Support students’ demand for NEET retest, Bharadwaj appeals to public

Published - June 17, 2024 01:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday urged people to back the students’ demand for reconducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying allegations of irregularities in its conduct are likely to erode the reputation of the country’s rigorous examination system that ensures hiring of Indian doctors around the world.

The entrance is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate courses at medical colleges across the country. A controversy erupted after 67 students shared the first rank in the results declared on June 4, leading to allegations of inflating of marks of some candidates.

Allegations of paper leak in Bihar and awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 students also fuelled the demand for a retest.

Commenting on it in a video message, the Delhi Minister said people need to change their “how-does-it-bother-us attitude” as the “large-scale irregularities” in the conduct of the exam have jeopardised the future of over 24 lakh students who had taken the test.

“Through such incidents, our country’s reputation will be adversely impacted. In the foreign countries, Indian doctors are in demand because they know our examination system is rigorous and trusted,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The Minister said the students who worked hard for the entrance exam have been left heartbroken. “They are asking for a small thing. Couldn’t the Centre agree to their small demand?” the Minster said.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.