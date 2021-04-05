DelhiNew Delhi 05 April 2021 00:51 IST
Support pours in from youth in last leg of ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign
Updated: 05 April 2021 00:51 IST
The last leg of the eight-week-long ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign for promoting the adoption of e-vehicles gained “overwhelming support” from youth, a Delhi government said on Sunday.
Hundreds of youth in Delhi took the ‘Switch Delhi’ pledge to make their first vehicle an electric one, it said.
Various events were organised on the eighth week of the campaign for creating awareness among youngsters about the monetary and environmental benefits of electric vehicles witnessed various events.
