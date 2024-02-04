Support our fight against BJP or risk becoming Modi’s slaves, says Kharge

February 04, 2024 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge kicked off the party’s Lok Sabha campaign for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital on Saturday by exhorting party workers to go door to door to save people from becoming “slaves” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution. If you fail to support the Congress in this fight, you will become a slave of Modi,” Mr. Kharge said while addressing party workers at Ramlila Maidan in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony. He said the PM had failed to deliver on his promises and was taking credit for the initiatives started by the Congress government at the Centre. He also said that instead of spreading love and brotherhood in the country, the BJP-led Central government was spreading hatred and fear among people.

“Modi government’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is a deception. The truth is that he has done Sabka Satyanash [ruined everyone] and left crores unemployed,” Mr. Kharge said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s 6,713-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal to Mumbai, the Congress chief said Mr. Gandhi was trying to remove hatred and fear from society even as the PM was misusing the Central probe agencies to harass and scare the Opposition parties and all those who speak against him.

“Our fight is against the RSS and the BJP, who want to finish the country by imposing their views on people. Our workers must go to every house to create awareness against BJP’s divisive policies,” he said.

Mr. Kharge also said crimes against women were increasing in the national capital while the Centre, which controls Delhi Police, was looking the other way.

He told the party workers that the Congress would win the general election if it won the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

‘Out of touch’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It was evident from the elderly faces sitting on the stage [at the Congress event] today that the Congress is a party of the past, which is led by people who neither understand the concerns of today’s youth nor comprehend the phenomenon of women’s empowerment.”

