Support for striking docs in Rajasthan

The Resident Doctors’ Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended support to the doctors on strike in Rajasthan, in which it has sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the strike by the in-service government doctors in Rajasthan has severely hampered the health services at government health facilities across the State, AIIMS doctors say that doctors are only asking for better medical facilities which would benefit the patients.

Earlier, 52 doctors were arrested across the State for not attending to their duties as the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) is in force. The arrests were made in various districts including Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Kota, Karauli, Dholpur, Swai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, Jaislamer, Tonk, Barmer and Bhilwara. An indefinite strike was announced from December 18 by the All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association (ARISDA).