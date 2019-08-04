Support for 48 JNU teachers pours in

Several teachers’ unions from various central universities across the country came forth on Saturday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and raised concerns over the notices issued to 48 JNU teachers for participating in a day-long strike last year.

Addressing the media, teachers and activists said that the JNU administration’s decision to issue notices to the teachers was reflective of the “systematic attack” on higher education in the country. JNUTA president Atul Sood said, “All norms and conventions are being flouted by the administration which is destroying the university and the outcome is devastating. The single-most purpose of the chargesheet is to intimidate the average teacher even beyond the JNU campus.”

Delhi University Teachers’ Union (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said, “These incidents are not simply restricted to DU or JNU but across the country and higher education is what is actually under attack. If what we are going to teach and how we teach is to be directed by the government then it’ll be the saddest day for us.”

Several teachers’ unions, including Jamia Millia Islamia, Visva Bharati University Faculty Association, West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association, Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association, among others issued statements in solidarity with the JNUTA.

Activist Harsh Mander added, “There is an enormous battle of ideas currently taking place in India and the country is hurtling towards a direction which is frightening. The optimism that some of us had is also ebbing. Through these attacks, you [government] are killing the idea of an university with an independent thinking.”

While highlighting the fact that making citizens and students raise questions and not be “slaves of the government machinery”, is a crucial aspect, Professor Apoorv Anand said, “The attack on JNU is systematic and dangerous.”