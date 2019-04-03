Supply treated sewage water to amusement park: NGT panel

New Delhi

03 April 2019

Plea said park was using groundwater without permission

Following a suggestion by a high-level committee, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to reduce usage of drinking water for commercial purposes and supply treated sewage water to amusement park Appu Ghar in Gurugram.

The committee, comprising representatives from the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Central Ground Water Authority and the Gurugram district magistrate, informed the Tribunal that the amusement park does not have permission to extract groundwater.

Noting the committee’s recommendation to supply treated sewage water to the amusement park, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “The recommendations of the committee need to be implemented at the earliest.”

Canal water supply

In its report, the committee had stated: “Treated sewage water maybe provided from the existing line in Sector 29 to the International Recreation and Amusement Ltd. and the canal water supply connection from HUDA/HSVP line may be disconnected.”

The orders came on a plea moved by activist Harinder Dhingra, who sought directions to restrain Appu Ghar from using groundwater without requisite permissions.

‘Short-term strategy’

“In absence of any suggested timeline, the short-term strategies may be implemented within three months and long-term strategies within nine months. The Haryana Chief Secretary may monitor the matter,” stated the committee.