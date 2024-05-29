Supply to be rationed amid ‘water crisis’ in Capital, says Atishi

Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that the government will implement a slew of measures, including rationing water supply and issuing fines for excessive use of water, to combat the “water shortage” prevailing in the Capital.

“Starting today, we are reducing water supply to the areas where we were providing water twice a day to only once a day. The rationed water will be supplied to areas grappling with a water crisis,” Ms. Atishi said at a press conference while urging the public to use water “judiciously”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, reiterating last week’s claim that the water shortage stems from a “conspiracy” by the BJP-led Haryana government to curb the supply of Yamuna water to the Capital, added that the Delhi government officials are in constant touch with their Haryana counterparts to resolve the issue, and will approach the Supreme Court if no solution is reached within the next few days.

Ms. Atishi said borewells earlier working six to seven hours daily are now working for up to 14 hours to ensure adequate water supply across Delhi. The number of water tankers have also been increased, she said.

“The Yamuna river’s water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. That is the average level that should be maintained, but by May 8, the water level declined to 672 feet. On May 20, it was 671 feet, and on Tuesday, it declined further to 669.8 feet,” Ms. Atishi said.

‘Seasonal fluctuations’

The Delhi Jal Board, however, had clarified on May 24, when Ms. Atishi first made the claim of water shortage, that it was “fully geared up” to meet the Capital’s water demands. It had also attributed the Yamuna’s low water levels to fluctuating weather conditions, including heat and lack of rain.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had also denied the Minister’s allegations, saying AAP was “diverting attention” from real issues.

