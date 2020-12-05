Supply of vegetables, fruits both to and from city’s markets dips significantly

‘From 12K-14K tonnage to Azadpur mandi, it is now 7,500’

The supply of vegetables and fruits both to and from the Capital’s wholesale markets has dipped significantly, inter-State bus services have been suspended and gridlocks have become routine on alternate routes across the city as most of Delhi’s borders are either shut or affected due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Delhi Traffic Police said the Chilla border on the Noida Link Road was shut for traffic from Noida to Delhi and the Ghazipur border was shut for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi in addition to the Tikri and Jharoda borders and National Highway 44.

Access points such as the DND flyway, Apsara Border and Bhopra were open but prone to jams for those headed towards Delhi from Noida, given the volume of normal and diverted traffic while access points such as Badusarai and Jhatikara were partially open with Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8 among others available for movement towards Haryana.

The daily supply of the usual 12,000 to 14,000 tonnage of vegetables to the Azadpur mandi has dipped to around 7,500 tonnes.

“The daily supply has dipped by somewhere around 50% due to the situation at the borders,” said Adil Khan, chairman, Azadpur APMC.

He also said the situation had affected the supply of coconut water, apples and sweet lime from Delhi to other States. “Coconut water is supplied across northern India from Azadpur. Given the situation, very little stock of such items, if any, is making its way from here to other States,” he said.

DTC services

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced the suspension of its inter-State bus services due to the shut borders which would, the public transporter said, could only resume after the situation normalised.

Services to Gurugram and Bahadurgarh had already been suspended on November 27. As many as 104 DTC buses operate on the route towards Gurugram and Bahadurgarh from different depots in the city.