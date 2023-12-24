Supply of 'fake' drugs in Delhi govt hospitals: Bharadwaj demands action against health secretary

December 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated December 23, 2023 11:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday demanded action against the health secretary over the alleged supply of sub-standard quality drugs in city government-run hospitals, an issue into which the Lieutenant Governor has recommended a CBI inquiry.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Secretariat and health department sources accused Mr. Bharadwaj of "trying to deflect from the misdeeds and corruption of the health department by making false statements".

Demanding that LG V.K. Saxena take action against the secretary as well as a former director of the Directorate of Health Services-Delhi (DHS), Mr. Bharadwaj said at a press conference that in July-August, some medicine samples were sent for testing but he learnt about it only a couple of months later.

He mentioned that on Saturday, news channels reported that the investigation report has come and of the 43 samples, five did not meet the prescribed standards.

Mr. Bharadwaj, who was allotted the health portfolio in March, stated that he was informed about this during a meeting almost one-and-a-half months after these samples were sent for testing.

The AAP leader was made the health minister after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet following their arrest in two different cases and their portfolios were redistributed.

On seeing the news about a CBI investigation being recommended, Mr. Bharadwaj said he felt that perhaps an investigation would be conducted regarding medicines and other consumables.

"However, it is quite surprising that orders for a CBI investigation have been issued only regarding medicines, as per the orders from LG. This double standard in investigating corruption is questionable," the minister said.

Questioning the intentions of the Centre, he said the reason for this "dual approach" in recommending the CBI probe regarding irregularities found in samples of various items purchased at different times is solely because the other consumables for hospitals were procured through the central government's GEM (Government e-Marketing) website.

The press conference was called by Mr. Bharadwaj after Raj Niwas officials said earlier in the day that Mr. Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and have the "potential of endangering lives" in Delhi government hospitals.

Recommending the inquiry, the LG sent a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar mentioning that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.

The LG also said that these drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services, were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.

The Delhi health minister mentioned that if the orders for the CBI investigation had been issued for both types of items, it would have directly pointed fingers at the Centre.

"Therefore, adopting this dual approach, orders for a CBI investigation were issued only regarding medicines," he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said when he assumed office in March, he directed that the audit of all purchases of medicines and consumables be expedited.

He said that he had assumed office on March 9 and issued an order on March 21 that all medicines, consumables and equipment purchased in Delhi government hospitals should be audited promptly.

"It would surprise you to know that the health secretary has not adhered to that direction to date.

"The procurement of medicines is done through the CPA. The DHS-Delhi heads it and the health secretary is the overall in-charge of the department. If something has happened, the Centre has the power to take action against these officers (health secretary and the former director of the DHS). Why are they not acting on it," the Minister asked.

Until now, approximately 40-50 meetings have been held with the Health Secretary, Directorate of Health Services (DHS), and other health officials, he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said he had also recommended action against the health secretary and the former DHS-Delhi director over stopping of the 'Dilli Ke Farishte' scheme -- an initiative of the AAP government to provide free treatment to road accident victims.

"On October 23, we had written to the Delhi LG through Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to suspend the two officers (health secretary and the former DHS official) and initiate a departmental inquiry against them. Why is the Centre sitting on it," he asked.

The Minister alleged that despite written and oral directions to them, they have not responded in several matters.

"The health secretary was sent multiple notes but no action was taken on the directions. Letters were also sent seeking action taken report on the directions but no reply was given," Bharadwaj said.

He said that for the last two weeks, he has been consistently conducting surprise inspections in Delhi government hospitals and although he regularly invites the health secretary for these surprise inspections, he never shows up.

Mr. Bharadwaj appealed to the Centre to take immediate and stern action against these officials.

The LG Secretariat and health department sources said 10% of the samples tested from just three hospitals were found to be "spurious".

"Critical medicines, including corticosteroids, antibiotics, anti-hypertension and psychotic drugs were found to be spurious. Even anta-acid Pantoprazole, all critical and costly medicines were found to be spurious.

"The 38 samples that cleared the tests were painkillers and antipyretics. If the Hon'ble minister is trying to find an alibi, it's unfortunate," a source said.

"He also knows that in the matter of consumables, all hospitals where such samples were found substandard have already filed FIRs and the ACB is already conducting a probe," the source said.

