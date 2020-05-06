Suppliers to Maruti plant welcome reopening

Several hundred Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in and around Gurugram that supply components to Maruti Suzuki India Limited welcomed the country’s largest car manufacturer decision on Wednesday to resume production later this month.

Manesar Industries Welfare Association vice-president Manmohan Gaind said, “It is great news. Maruti was the engine of manufacturing industry in Manesar. So, once the engine starts, a lot of things will also start.

The resumption of the factory will give impetus to industrial activity in Faridabad, Bawal and Rewari, Mr. Gaind said, adding that around one-fourth of the 600-member companies of MIWA were automobile MSMEs supplying components to Maruti, Hero and Honda. “The three OEMs, Maruti, Hero and Honda, are the engines of automobile activity in the region. So, once these start production, their supply line also starts and a lot can change overnight,” Mr. Gaind added.

He said that large-scale exodus of workers during the lockdown will affect units, which might face difficulties for several months.

Deputy general manager of JTEKT India Limited V.N. Tiwari termed the resumption of production by Maruti “good sign” for the automobile sector. “It will also help address the issue of labour unrest and provide work to them. Over 500 ancillary units supplying components to the company will start production with it,” he added.

JTEKT is the first-tier supplier to Maruti, manufactures steering systems.

Bellsonica Autocomponents India Limited, another ancillary unit of Maruti, has also been granted permission to resume operations with 1,035 workers.