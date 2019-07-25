‘Super 30’ founder to conduct virtual classes for govt. schools

Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar said on Wednesday that he will conduct virtual classes for Class 11 and 12 students of Delhi government schools every month.

On a visit to experience a “Happiness class” at a government school, Mr. Kumar, who runs the Super 30 classes to train students for IITJEE, made the announcement.

Source of inspiration

Education Minister Manish Sisodia who accompanied Mr. Kumar on his visit said that Delhi will make Hrithik Roshan-starrer film Super 30 tax-free, so that teachers and students can be inspired by the life of Anand Kumar. Super 30 is based on the life of Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said, “I too had studied in a government school as a child. But today, the condition of government schools across the country has deteriorated to such an extent that there is a huge gap between private school and government schools. But the government schools in Delhi give me hope,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said that he hoped that students would be inspired by Mr. Kumar’s story as his life story was an example of how people use failure as a ladder to reach new heights through perseverance, courage and positive attitude.