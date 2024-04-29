Sunita Kejriwal given permission for meeting the Delhi chief minister in Tihar jail: AAP

April 29, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him and will visit him later today, the AAP said on April 29.

"Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 p.m. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on April 30.

