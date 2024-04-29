GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunita Kejriwal given permission for meeting the Delhi chief minister in Tihar jail: AAP

On April 28, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.

April 29, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him and will visit him later today, the AAP said on April 29. 

"Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 p.m. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE Updates- April 29

On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on April 30.

