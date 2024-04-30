GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet CM 

April 30, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Finance Minister Atishi in Tihar Jail on Monday.

The meeting came after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the jail authorities had denied both the permission to meet the CM.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ms. Atishi said the CM assured women of fulfilling his promise of crediting ₹1,000 per month into their accounts. 

The scheme promising the monthly stipend to women aged 18 or above was announced by the Minister in her budget speech earlier this year.

 Ms. Atishi said the CM took stock of the he took stock of the functioning of the Delhi government and instructed to ensure that there is no water shortage in Delhi in summer.

