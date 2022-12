December 05, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, a voter in ward number 193, Kondli, on Sunday said that his name was missing from the electoral rolls and complained to the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) to inquire the matter. His party went a step ahead, alleging that Mr. Kumar’s name had been “intentionally removed” from the electoral rolls. The SEC promptly said that the preparation of electoral rolls and additions/deletions are done by the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT