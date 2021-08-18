Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor cleared of all charges

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from all charges, including abetm ent to suicide, in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in January 2014.

"The accused (Mr Tharoor) is discharged," said Special Judge Geetanjli Goel while asking the MP from Thiruvananthapuram to furnish a requisite bond.

"Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," said Mr Tharoor, who was present during the video conferencing hearing, immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet had named Mr. Tharoor as an accused for alleged offences under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

Earlier, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Mr Tharoor, had argued that the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completely exonerated his client of all the charges levelled against him. The senior advocate had asked to discharge Mr Tharoor in the case as there was no evidence against him to prove the offences of cruelty or abetment of suicide.