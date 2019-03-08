Sunanda case: court to pass order on Tharoor’s plea on March 15

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on a revision plea filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor challenging an order sending the case against him for allegedly abetting his wife Sunanda Pushkar to die by suicide for further proceedings to a Sessions court.

Mr. Tharoor has challenged the order arguing that there was discrepancy in the post-mortem report filed along with the chargesheet and the one submitted by the investigating officer before the court.

‘Only photographs’

In the chargesheet, the police said that the post mortem report was in CD form. However, the investigating officer of the case later submitted before the court that the CD contained only photographs of the autopsy, counsel for Mr. Tharoor Vikas Pahwa submitted, adding that the CD was not opening in the court for reconciliation with what had been supplied to him.

The investigating officer further made a statement that the orginal of these photographs were with the doctor who conducted the post mortem and it would be produced by the doctor in the trial, Mr. Pahwa further submitted.

Seeks quashing of order

He sought quashing of the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sending the case to the Sessions court.

Opposing the application, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav submitted that the charges against prosecution were unfounded as the case had been committed after checking with Mr. Tharoor by the court about supply of the documents to him. He submitted that the case was committed to the superior court after more than eight months of hearing during which 26 adjournments were given, yet Mr. Tharoor never raised it before the subordinate court.

Revision petition

He further argued that the accused had challenged an interlocutory order which was not maintainable and the purpose for filing the revision petition was to delay the trial.

“The Additional Public Prosecutor argued that the present revision is not maintainable as the order impugned is interlocutory in nature. List for order on March 15 at 12.30 p.m.,” said Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj while reserving the order.