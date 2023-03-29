Sultanpuri hit-and-run: court asks Delhi Police to file chargesheet on April 1

March 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A court here on Tuesday asked the Delhi police to file the chargesheet in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case on April 1, the next date of hearing. April 1 will also mark the end of the 90-day window for the police to file its chargesheet in the case. The accused are entitled to default bail if the chargesheet is not filed before the 91st day of the remand, the Supreme Court said on Monday. In the early hours of new year’s day, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit and dragged under a car for more than 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The police arrested seven people in the case. Five accused are in judicial custody and two are out on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT