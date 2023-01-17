Sultanpuri case: police to invoke murder charge; court reserves judgment on bail plea of accused

January 17, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday submitted before a sessions court that it will invoke Section 302 of the IPC related to murder in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after a car hit her scooter in the early hours of New Year’s day and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala before the occupants of the car abandoned her body.

The police had initially arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bharadwaj and Ankush Khanna, Amit’s brother. While Ankush had surrendered and was released on bail the next day, Mr. Bhardwaj was arrested for allegedly shielding the five accused. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday had directed Delhi Police to slap Section 302 of the IPC on the accused.

On Monday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing the bail application of Mr. Bhardwaj. His advocate had moved the sessions court after his bail plea was dismissed by a metropolitan magistrate on Thursday.

Vehemently opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage, and the police were in the process of adding Section 302.

Barring Ankush, the six accused were booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), besides other relevant sections of the IPC. An offence of murder may attract the death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine. The victim’s family members have been demanding that the accused be charged with murder.

The police had earlier suspended 11 personnel who were on PCR and picket duties on the stretch where the incident took place.