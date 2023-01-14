Sultanpuri case: police suspend 11 personnel; FSL submits reports

January 14, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday said 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duties on the stretch where the Sultanpuri hit-and-run took place have been suspended.

On January 1, Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, was killed in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri after a car hit her scooter and and she was dragged under in for over 12 km till Rohini’s Kanjhawala, before the occupants of the car abandoned her body.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the police to suspend and initiate disciplinary action against all the errant personnel, based on preliminary findings which suggested dereliction of duty on their part.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, “As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident.”

“They include two Sub-Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, four Head Constables and one Constable. Five on them were on two pickets and the other six in three PCR vans,” the DCP added.

A source said the suspended policemen were deployed at Aman Vihar, Kanjhawala and Begumpur.

Another officer said they were suspended due to their delay in responding to the PCR calls and for not alerting other policemen while dealing with the incident.

A senior official of the MHA said the police have also been asked to send a progress report of the case every 15 days, adding that, “Delhi Police has been asked to file the chargesheet as soon as possible and present a robust case in the court of law.”

In its letter to Delhi Police, the MHA had added that the role of supervisory officers should also be examined and, if their negligence is established, action should be initiated against them.

Toxicology of accused

Meanwhile, officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini said they submitted to the police the forensic toxicology reports of the accused on Thursday and Anjali’s viscera report on Friday. The reports of the accused will help determine if they were inebriated at the time of the accident.

An FSL official said the sequence of events was recreated to corroborate the versions of the accused and eyewitness, a report of which has been handed over to the police.

“Along with traces of blood, pieces of clothes too have been recovered from the stretch along which the victim was dragged”, said another FSL official.

After arresting the occupants of the car, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal, the police also nabbed Ashutosh Bharadwaj and Ankush Khanna for shielding the five accused and misleading the investigation. Ankush was later granted bail.